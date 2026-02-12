ArtCreativity Acquires Heritage Classic Wooly Willy® Brand from PlayMonster Group

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtCreativity announced today the acquisition of the iconic Wooly Willy® brand from PlayMonster Group, bringing one of the toy industry's longest-standing novelty toys into a new era of development and global expansion.

First introduced in the 1950s and with more than 100 million units sold worldwide, Wooly Willy has entertained families for nearly four generations and remains one of the most recognizable toys in its category.

The Original Wooly Willy

"We're proud of the legacy Wooly Willy represents," said Jonathan Berkowitz, CEO of PlayMonster Group. "ArtCreativity has a strong track record of building and evolving classic brands, and we believe they are the right partner to carry Wooly Willy forward."

Bryan Margner, CFO of PlayMonster Group, added, "This transition aligns with our strategic focus while ensuring the brand continues to grow under a team dedicated to expanding its reach."

"Wooly Willy has truly stood the test of time," said Shimon Ekstein, President of ArtCreativity. "For nearly four generations - and with over 100 million units sold - it has already earned its place in toy history. We're excited to build on that legacy with thoughtful innovation while preserving the simplicity and creativity that made it iconic."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ArtCreativity

ArtCreativity is a global toy and game company driven by its mission to bring smiles to millions of children around the world. Through innovation and thoughtful product building, ArtCreativity creates and scales play experiences that inspire creativity, connection, and lasting joy across major retail and e-commerce channels.

About PlayMonster Group

PlayMonster Group is a leading innovator in toys and games, known for creating memorable brands that combine fun, creativity, and learning for families around the world.

