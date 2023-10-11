Artech Design Group Shines as Best of the Best in Chattanooga and Earns National Acclaim for Outstanding Education Design

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artech Design Group, a distinguished architectural and interior design firm founded in Chattanooga, TN in 1985, is proud to announce its recent recognition as one of the top winners in the prestigious "Best Architect and Interior Designer in Chattanooga 2023" category in the Chattanooga Times Free Press' Best of the Best awards. Furthermore, Artech is delighted to share the news that not one but two of its projects have been selected as Outstanding Designs in the 2023 American School & University Architectural Portfolio, the premier showcase celebrating the best in education design. With an impressive 38-year legacy of design excellence, client satisfaction, and a wide-ranging portfolio, Artech Design Group remains committed to its core mission of "Enhancing Clients' Success."

For nearly four decades, Artech Design Group has consistently demonstrated its expertise in architecture and design across diverse sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, and sustainability. The firm's commitment to innovation and sustainability extends across all projects, with a focus on integrating green technology and design concepts into each endeavor. This dedication is particularly evident in the projects recognized as Outstanding Designs in the 2023 American School & University Architectural Portfolio, showcasing Artech Design Group's profound understanding of educational design and its dedication to creating inspiring learning environments.

These recent awards further solidify Artech Design Group's standing as a leading architectural firm in Chattanooga and a national force in architecture and design. With an impressive foundation built upon 38 years of experience, the firm maintains enduring client relationships and continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry.

Artech Design Group warmly invites you to be a part of its journey towards enhancing clients' success through exceptional architectural and interior design services. For more information about Artech Design Group and its diverse portfolio, please visit artech.pro .

About Artech Design Group:

Artech Design Group is an innovative, multi-disciplinary architecture and interior design firm based in Chattanooga, TN. The firm's commitment to quality design, sustainable practices, and enhancing clients' success has resulted in numerous accolades and a reputation as a pioneer in the industry. The scope of their work includes local Chattanooga projects and expands nationwide. Artech's design specialties include education facilities, healthcare facilities, mixed-use spaces, residential development, entertainment venues, and more. Explore their gallery of work and contact them by visiting artech.pro today.

