Artefact Honored Across Three Categories in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artefact , the visionary design firm, was recognized in three categories in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 for its Most Likely Machine and Ethical Explorer toolkit. The Most Likely Machine learning experience was named the winner in the Learning category and received honorable mention in the Apps and Games category. The Ethical Explorer Pack received honorable mention in the Social Good category.

The 10th anniversary of the awards, which can be found in the October 2021 issue of Fast Company, recognize people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design of all levels. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. It recognizes the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.

Developed remotely during the pandemic, the Most Likely Machine is a free, interactive digital learning module designed to help pre-teens develop algorithmic literacy. Through its engaging sandbox experience, students get a first-hand look at how to design their own algorithms through play. Designed for both self-guided exploration and to supplement classroom curriculum, the Most Likely Machine learning experience helps students understand algorithmic bias and recognize its impact, enabling them to grow into more conscious, savvy, and responsible consumers, creators, and digital citizens. It also demonstrates the possibilities for fun and meaningful digital learning experiences in the era of remote education.

The Ethical Explorer Pack is a free toolkit to help people working in technology to pioneer a new standard for building responsible technology that's safer, healthier, fairer, and more inclusive for all. Created in partnership with Omidyar Network and Fleishman Hillard, the pack is an accessible and actionable tool that inspires tech workers to engage with and promote a more thoughtful approach throughout the product development process. The pack consists of eight tech risk zone cards, a field guide of activities, and stickers. Today, thousands of people working in technology all over the world have downloaded and used the toolkit across their product development lifecycles.

"We are honored to be recognized by one of the most prestigious design awards for our impactful work in the industry," said Matthew Jordan, Partner of Artefact. "This distinction is a testament to our teams and partnerships, as well as to our mission to create preferable futures by design, and these distinctions really drive our commitment to that goal."

"Design is not just a beauty contest," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design."

Honorees for the 2021 awards were selected in the following categories: Apps and Games; Cities; Data Design; Design Company of the Year; Experimental; Fashion and Beauty; Finance; General Excellence; Graphic Design; Health; Home; Learning; Mobility; Packaging; Products; Retail Innovation; Social Good; Spaces and Places; Sports and Recreation; Students; Sustainability; User Experience; Wellness; Workplace; Best Design Asia-Pacific; Best Design Europe, Best Design Middle East, and Best Design Africa; Best Design Latin America; and Best Design North America. New categories included Advertising, Branding, Impact, Materials, Pandemic Response, Real Estate, and Years in Business.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 28, 2021.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2021 .

About Artefact

Artefact is a visionary design firm. We partner with leaders to help create better futures for people, business and society. By approaching the toughest challenges with equal parts creativity and pragmatism we deliver impact that drives lasting change. Headquartered in Seattle, our award-winning team includes researchers, strategists and designers with a passion for the shared humanity that grounds our work. You can learn more at artefactgroup.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com .

