Artel, LLC in Collaboration with Strategic Partner Optimal Satcom, Inc. Expands AFSPC SMC/MCX Support

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artel, LLC, in collaboration with strategic partner Optimal Satcom, Inc., has been awarded a prototype development contract via the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for Enterprise Management and Control (EM&C) Situational Awareness/Common Operating Picture (SA/COP). This strategic software development contract will enable AFSPC to deliver a successful proof of concept for SA/COP functionality that is critical for the next stages of the EM&C concept. Artel and Optimal Satcom also developed additional functional capabilities deemed technically compliant that have been bucketed for future award when funding is available. With this strategic award, Artel expands its growing AFSPC portfolio, which also includes our Pathfinder 2 and Pilot 3 contract awards.

For 30 years, Artel has provided secure network communication services to Federal Government agencies. Based in the U.S. and backed by leading global private investment firms TPG and Torch Hill, Artel is a carrier-agnostic network integrator – allowing us to develop customized solutions for our customers. An International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified network systems integrator, Artel provides cost-effective, on-time delivery of global terrestrial and satellite network communication services, cyber security, risk management, and information technology solutions. Please visit artelllc.com for additional information.

