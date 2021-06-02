Artel Signs Basic Ordering Agreement to Provide Services and Solutions to NATO and NATO Bodies

HERNDON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artel, LLC has signed a Basic Ordering Agreement ("BOA") with the NATO Communications and Information Agency ("NCIA"). The scope of the agreement extends to the supply of Artel's satellite communication, terrestrial and engineering solutions to NATO and NATO bodies, and includes any government agency, including military forces, of the thirty NATO Member Nations.

The BOA is a framework that enables a streamlined process for eligible parties to purchase satcom and terrestrial solutions directly from Artel, as a prequalified NATO vendor, or by using NATO as their contracting agent.

"Artel provides cost-effective, on-time delivery of global terrestrial and network communication services, cyber security, risk management, and information technology solutions and we are pleased to be extending these services to the NATO member nations" said Paul Domorski, Artel's Chief Executive Officer.

