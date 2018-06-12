Artelo Biosciences Enters Into Global R&D Partnership With Syngene International And Aptus Clinical For The Clinical Development Of ART27.13 In Oncology

"ART27.13 represents an important new therapeutic class of anti-cancer medicine. While a lot is already known about the drug's pre-clinical and clinical profile, we believe working alongside proven global talent will ensure that our new insights into ART27.13 are rapidly transitioned into the clinic," said Andrew Yates, PhD, ART27.13 Program Leader. "This partnership is a premier example of how global partners with a common interest can be harnessed inside the exciting R&D environment in the United Kingdom."

As part of the agreement, Syngene will be the discovery and development partner providing a pre-clinical data package to support the advancement of ART27.13 for anti-cancer indications. Aptus Clinical will develop and design an anti-cancer clinical study that is scientifically credible, ethically acceptable and operationally deliverable. It will also provide clinical development and regulatory expertise to the partnership. Previously, Artelo established its UK subsidiary at the Alderley Park BioHub in Cheshire, where Dr. Yates directs the ART27.13 program.

"It is an honor to be a part of such an innovative delivery model that globally integrates the best in drug discovery and clinical development expertise to support Artelo in its efforts to develop future novel oncology drugs for the benefit of patients," stated Steve McConchie, CEO of Aptus Clinical.

Dr. Manoj Nerurkar, Chief Operating Officer, Syngene International added, "We are happy to partner with Artelo in developing ART27.13 for anti-cancer indications. Oncology is one of the focus areas for Syngene and this global partnership will help us harness our individual expertise to develop a better product for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide."

About ART27.13

ART27.13 is a clinic-ready, potent, peripherally restricted CB1/CB2 synthetic agonist. Existing clinical data with ART27.13 suggests meaningful potential for the treatment of cancer-related anorexia and weight loss (cachexia). In five Phase I clinical studies including over 200 subjects, ART27.13 demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-proportional increase in body weight. In ongoing consultation with regulatory authorities, Artelo plans to advance ART27.13 as a multi-modal supportive care therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia or weight loss. In addition to its potential for cancer related anorexia, ART27.13 may also have direct anti-tumor activity. Numerous non-peripherally restricted CB1 and CB2 agonists have shown promising results as anti-tumor drugs, yet their profile made them unsuitable for further development. Because ART27.13 is peripherally restricted, Artelo is investigating the dual agonist for its anti-cancer potential. ART27.13 is under a global option and license agreement from the NEOMED Institute (Montreal, Canada) and with whom Artelo is also collaborating on the clinical development of ART27.13.

About Aptus Clinical

Aptus Clinical Limited is a contract clinical research organization that specializes in the design, conduct and delivery of early phase clinical studies with a particular focus in oncology, rare diseases, cell and gene therapies. Projects are delivered by a team of highly experienced drug development experts utilizing their extensive network of academic links. Aptus aims to partner with clients to help them transform their promising molecules into valued medicines. For more information, visit www.aptusclinical.com.

About Syngene International Limited

Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268, NSE: SYNGENE, ISIN Id: INE398R01022), is a global integrated discovery and development service provider for small and large molecules, Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Oligonucleotides. Its clientele of over 300 clients span the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemicals industries and include market leaders like Bristol-Myers Squib, Baxter, Amgen, GSK, Zoetis, Merck KGaA and Herbalife. Syngene's innovation driven culture, strong team of over 3500 scientists and world-class research and manufacturing infrastructure help its clients improve R&D productivity while reducing the development time and cost. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTL) is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

