Artelon Expands Leadership in Ankle Stability with FLEXBAND™ SOLO and ATL Anchoring Systems

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artelon announced today the launch of its FLEXBAND SOLO and ATL Anchoring Systems for ankle ligament reconstruction procedures. These innovative procedure systems leverage Artelon's unique expertise in ankle stability and focus on meeting clinician needs in the most complex cases. Artelon systems are at the forefront of dynamic ankle restoration and represent over 30 years of research and development to understand the complex interaction of strength and elasticity in these structures. This launch is supported by the new patient and clinician focused website SprainedAnkle.com.

"Ankle sprains are the number one reason for emergency room visits in the United States, and up to 20 percent of those patients will develop chronic instability after these injuries," said Bob Anderson MD, partner at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Co-Chairman of the Musculoskeletal Committee for the National Football League and former editor-in-chief of the journal, Techniques in Foot and Ankle Surgery. "While traditional surgical procedures can mitigate these problems, many surgical patients may still have residual pain or instability over the long term, which can greatly limit return to normal life activities. Ankle stabilization procedures require a deep grasp of complex anatomy and biology to achieve success. Artelon is offering the first system that allows the surgeon to immediately restore both the complex mechanics of the ankle and the biological needs of healing tissues."

"Artelon's new systems represent the first holistic technology approach to ankle stabilization that mitigates use of multiple overlapping point solutions previously required to repair complex cases," said CEO Aaron Smith. "We are focused on bringing value to patients and healthcare providers through a clinician-friendly platform that simplifies repair while facilitating optimal restoration of stability and motion. Our goal is to permit faster recovery and improved long-term results for patients who suffer from chronic ankle instability."

Artelon's Dynamic Matrix™ technology is a proprietary polymeric bio-textile. Dynamic Matrix is designed to mimic the natural mechanical and biological properties of healing ligament tissue. It has been proven in clinical studies to protect the surgical repair during early healing, quickly restore the mechanics of motion, and support development of regenerating ligament tissue before dissolving over five to six years.

"FLEXBAND SOLO is a surgical system designed to augment ankle ligament repairs with Dynamic Matrix in an elegant, reliable procedure" said Carroll Jones MD, head of the Foot and Ankle Fellowship for OrthoCarolina and current Program Chair for the annual American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society meeting. "The traditional Brostrom surgical repair is not nearly as strong as the original tissue being reconstructed, the ATFL ligament. The new FLEXBAND SOLO is over two times stronger than a Brostrom repair and allows the surgeon to restore anatomic strength while preserving the natural elasticity and motion of the ankle joint."

"In addition to the important benefits provided by FLEXBAND SOLO, Artelon is also launching the ATL Suture Anchors to improve the primary soft tissue repair that is a component of all ankle stabilization procedures" said Kent Ellington MD, an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Biology at University of North Carolina Charlotte and an Associate Professor of Orthopaedics at Atrium. "While many suture anchors exist on the market, Artelon's new ATL anchors have been specifically designed for the unique challenges and anatomy of ankle instability procedures. Artelon's specific and complete focus on the ankle will be eagerly embraced by physicians."

"Artelon is leading an important evolution in medical technology," said Greg Berlet MD, past chair of the Program Committee for the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society and past chair of the Education Planning Committee for the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society. "Having effective technology is important, however having it fit more seamlessly into clinical practice is critical to success. Artelon is delivering on this promise. Artelon's launch demonstrates their commitment to the field with a technology and systemic approach that enables ankle surgeons to optimize patient success."

Artelon was founded on expertise in synthetic materials for real-world success in orthopedic connective tissue reconstruction. Since its inception, Artelon's Dynamic Matrix has delivered on its promise of enhanced biological and mechanical soft tissue reconstruction with more than 40,000 implantations worldwide. Artelon is headquartered in Marietta, GA., and is committed to an innovative focus on joint stability and kinematics through novel soft tissue reconstructive products and procedures.

