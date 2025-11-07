Artemax Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation, Quality, and Leadership in Wristband Solutions

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemax, a leading manufacturer of identification wristbands and innovative wristband solutions, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 1995, Artemax has grown from a small startup into a nationally recognized wristband leader serving entertainment venues, festivals, events, healthcare systems, and hospitality industries across the country.

For three decades, Artemax has been committed to providing high-quality, customizable wristbands that prioritize safety, security, and brand identity. Artemax has helped millions of customers enhance access control, streamline operations, and improve customer experiences through reliable wristband products and solutions.

"Reaching 30 years in business is a tremendous milestone, and it's a direct result of our team's dedication, innovation, and focus on customer satisfaction," said Bryan Waltersdorf, President of Artemax. "From day one, our mission has been to offer wristbands that people can trust—for safety, for identification, for celebration. We're incredibly proud of the impact we've made and excited about what's ahead."

Milestones & Highlights Over 30 Years:

1995: Wristband Resources (renamed Artemax) is founded with a focus on manufacturing high-quality identification wristbands.

1996: Wristband.com is launched providing online catalog features and information request form emails

2004: Launch of wristbandexpress.com, the company's direct-to-consumer platform, revolutionizing how customers purchase custom wristbands

2016: Artemax produces over 1 billion wristbands annually

2019: Artemax expands through the acquisition of Marathon Manufacturing

2020: Artemax expands again, through the acquisition of Wristband Specialty

2025: Celebrating 30 years with a renewed commitment to innovation and creativity in wristband production

Looking Forward

Artemax continues to lead the way in manufacturing technology, eco-friendly materials, and customer-driven design. The company is investing in digital tools to make customization faster and more intuitive while exploring sustainable product lines that minimize environmental impact without compromising quality.

"This anniversary isn't just a look back—it's a leap forward," added Waltersdorf. "We're excited to build on our legacy by helping customers connect, identify, and celebrate for years to come."

For more information about Artemax and its 30th anniversary celebrations, visit www.artemax.com

About Artemax

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, Artemax is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of identification wristbands. Serving a wide range of industries, Artemax offers a complete line of wristband products designed for security, convenience, and branding.

