Artemis Advances Vision for the Future with New Brand

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 11 years after its founding, and with over 15 investments in differentiated Industrial Tech companies, Artemis Capital Partners today announced its official rebrand to Artemis and launch of a new website. Placing vision at the forefront, Artemis has taken recent months to ensure the Artemis brand communicates what matters most to those at the firm.

At the core of the initiative is Artemis' vision to buy and build deeply impactful Industrial Tech businesses that enhance global health and security. Artemis Managing Director, James Ward, spoke to the rebrand, saying, "At Artemis, we know that the decisions we make today impact tomorrow. We felt it was time that the Artemis brand truly lived up to some of our most deeply held values: Innovation, Decisiveness, Resilience, Humility, Inclusion, and Commitment. We see these every day in the people that work at our portfolio companies. Now you can see it when you look at Artemis as well." The rebranding effort includes a new website, available at www.artemislp.com, that showcases the people, portfolio companies, and Industrial Tech Innovators that have made Artemis a leading buyer and builder of some of the nation's most advanced manufacturers.

Artemis Vice President, Jesse Moran, addressed the intentions of the new website in saying, "There were a variety of objectives in building the new site. Our main focus was communicating the way in which Artemis views business ownership. By highlighting the Innovators that built Artemis' portfolio of companies, giving a voice to the vision and values held by every member of the Artemis team, and committing ourselves to greater accountability, we are striving to be an example of what Private Equity can be: not just capital providers, but also innovators, partners in growth, and a catalyst for positive change."

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable and accelerate a healthier, safer, more connected, productive, and equitable world. For more information, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Artemis Capital Partners