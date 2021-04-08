Artemis Announced That James Vrtis Has Been Named as Chief Executive Officer

"Vrtis is the right leader for Artemis ABA Inc," said Thomas John, Founder & Chairman. "Jim's extensive technology background and business development skills will help Artemis strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our ABA Therapy related software offering. We believe his strong product and leadership experience will help focus Artemis on our practice management software business and enhance our RCM offering to the ABA Therapy industry." "I am very excited to be joining the Artemis team," said Vrtis. "I believe Artemis has a great business model and a talented team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing ABA Therapy & Behavioral Health industry. As the industry rapidly evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technology migrations, I believe Artemis is well-positioned to deliver a well-targeted product to help practices grow."

Jim is very proud to join the Artemis team. His goal is to deliver a comprehensive Automation, AI driven Practice Management & Billing Software for the ABA Therapy & Behavioral Health industry.

About Artemis ABA Inc.

Artemis ABA Inc. is a technology software company focused on the ABA Therapy & Behavioral Health industry. The company is transforming the ABA Therapy space with its innovative use of Salesforce Cloud, Automation, and AI based technology. The company was founded by Founder & Chairman, Thomas John from Plutus Health a global leader in Healthcare RCM services. His vision is a comprehensive, automated & AI-driven ABA Practice Management & Billing software solution. At the heart of the Artemis ABA software is a focus on ensuring a simplified client intake process, automated eligibility check & authorization, optimized & AI-driven scheduling, automated claim scrubbing, real-time insurance claim status & analytics-based AR workflow. It is critical for ABA Centers and their clients - kids on the autism spectrum, to get reimbursed by insurance in a timely and accurate manner. The goal is for an insurance claim to travel the shortest path from an ABA therapy session to an insurance payment with the use of the latest technologies. For more information visit www.artemisaba.com.

