Artemis Announces Two Key Strategic Hires

News provided by

Artemis Capital Partners

24 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis, Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, today announced the addition of two important members to its growing team.

Welcoming Darcey O'Halloran as the new Talent Operating Partner and Cheryl Xiang as a member of the Investment team, Artemis continues its commitment to drive value and innovation in the Industrial Tech sector.

Darcey O'Halloran, with her seasoned expertise in strategy, talent, and leadership consultation, will be stepping into the role of Talent Operating Partner. Her previous tenure as Vice President of Human Resources at Gryphon Investors has uniquely positioned her to take on this new challenge. O'Halloran's broad spectrum of experience makes her an invaluable asset to the Artemis team.

On the other hand, Cheryl Xiang joins Artemis as a member of the Investment team, bringing with her an impressive track record from her tenure at Tailwind Capital, where she served as a Private Equity Associate. Her deep understanding of equity investments and experience in infrastructure services, Industrial Tech, and supply chain companies will undoubtedly bolster Artemis's robust investment strategies.

"Both Darcey and Cheryl bring an impactful amount of knowledge and experience to our team. Their addition signals our continued dedication to partner with the best in the industry and enhance our commitment to creating value in the Industrial Tech ecosystem," remarked James Ward, Artemis Managing Director. "We are excited about the synergies they bring and look forward to a transformative journey ahead."

Artemis has consistently displayed its prowess in leveraging industry knowledge, operational expertise, and a vast network of relationships to drive growth and value creation in the Industrial Tech sector. With the addition of O'Halloran and Xiang, Artemis is poised to bolster its position further in the market.

About Artemis:

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected, productive, and equitable world.

For more information on Artemis, please visit: https://www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Artemis Capital Partners

Also from this source

ARTEMIS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SIGHTLINE APPLICATIONS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.