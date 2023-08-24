Artemis Announces Two Key Strategic Hires

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis, Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, today announced the addition of two important members to its growing team.

Welcoming Darcey O'Halloran as the new Talent Operating Partner and Cheryl Xiang as a member of the Investment team, Artemis continues its commitment to drive value and innovation in the Industrial Tech sector.

Darcey O'Halloran, with her seasoned expertise in strategy, talent, and leadership consultation, will be stepping into the role of Talent Operating Partner. Her previous tenure as Vice President of Human Resources at Gryphon Investors has uniquely positioned her to take on this new challenge. O'Halloran's broad spectrum of experience makes her an invaluable asset to the Artemis team.

On the other hand, Cheryl Xiang joins Artemis as a member of the Investment team, bringing with her an impressive track record from her tenure at Tailwind Capital, where she served as a Private Equity Associate. Her deep understanding of equity investments and experience in infrastructure services, Industrial Tech, and supply chain companies will undoubtedly bolster Artemis's robust investment strategies.

"Both Darcey and Cheryl bring an impactful amount of knowledge and experience to our team. Their addition signals our continued dedication to partner with the best in the industry and enhance our commitment to creating value in the Industrial Tech ecosystem," remarked James Ward, Artemis Managing Director. "We are excited about the synergies they bring and look forward to a transformative journey ahead."

Artemis has consistently displayed its prowess in leveraging industry knowledge, operational expertise, and a vast network of relationships to drive growth and value creation in the Industrial Tech sector. With the addition of O'Halloran and Xiang, Artemis is poised to bolster its position further in the market.

About Artemis:

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected, productive, and equitable world.

For more information on Artemis, please visit: https://www.artemislp.com.

