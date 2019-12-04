Artemis Consulting Has Been Named One of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for the Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting Inc., a Washington D.C. metro area-based IT Services and Management Consulting firm, recently received the honor of being called one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for 2019 by Entrepreneur Magazine's 360™ ranking. Based on the Magazine's premier study providing the most comprehensive analysis of private companies, Artemis Consulting has been recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered the balance of impact, innovation, leadership growth and value.

(PRNewsfoto/Artemis Consulting Inc.)

Artemis CEO, Amee Shah, states "Our growing staff is a testament to our collaborative culture, valued clients and our committed partners. We believe this trifecta is essential in creating an organization that continues to prosper through innovative growth." The application development and cloud enablement firm has managed to have double digit growth year over year. President and Founder, Rohit Gupta, elaborates "This year, our focus has been on cloud readiness. Our company is well prepared to help organizations migrate to the cloud seamlessly. Our key differentiator is to enable the move in an integrated fashion by looking at strategic business goals, operational resources and technology assets to help define each organization's cloud strategy. We ask the hard questions around how the cloud environment will be managed from the very beginning."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using Entrepreneur Magazine's proprietary algorithm and analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

About Artemis Consulting Inc.

Artemis Consulting, is a woman-owned IT Services and Management consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. They are an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and one of Virginia's Fantastic 50 Fastest Growing Companies. Since 1999, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that transform their clients' organizations. With the growing trend toward Agile methodology and DevOps, Artemis' microservices design and architecture allows for continuous delivery and deployment of complex applications with relative ease. Artemis is also skilled at modernization legacy systems by creating native open source and COTS applications to the cloud, saving on physical hardware and infrastructure resources. In the public sector, Artemis Consulting has a variety of Government-wide and IDIQ contracts. The company prides itself on a team-oriented talent base which works collaboratively with clients and believes in being socially responsible in its local communities by donating time, expertise and financial support.

