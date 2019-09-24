Artemis Consulting Helps Launch Dynamic and Interactive Website for Library of Congress' Constitution Annotated (Conan) Project

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2018, Artemis Consulting was awarded an application development contract to produce a modern and interactive website for the annotated version of the U.S. Constitution or Constitution Annotated (CONAN). The CONAN project offers an easily searchable site containing explanations of all the U.S. Supreme Court cases relevant to interpreting the U.S. Constitution. This first-of-its-kind website was launched on Constitution Day, September 17, 2019.

The site offers dynamic functionality, such as full-text search, interactive browsing, active links to all relevant court cases, and links to related items in the Library collection. Rohit Gupta, Artemis President, maintains "We are excited to be involved with such an important website that provides citizens with a useful resource to more easily educate themselves and conduct legal research, allowing the Constitution to remain a relevant document in today's society."

Since 1913, Congress has required the Library of Congress to produce an annotated version of the U.S. Constitution that includes Supreme Court decisions, other court opinions, and essays from legal and historical scholars providing context to the decisions. For several years, in addition to the printed version, the document has been publicly available as a PDF of the book.

Artemis has modernized the back-end data and has created ETL processes to convert the raw data into indexed files facilitating rapid search, using sophisticated search tools. The scholars and editors responsible for CONAN's content are not technical experts, so Artemis has integrated markup tools, enabling them to create content in familiar document formats.

Artemis CEO, Amee Shah explains, "The dynamic site will be regularly updated with the interpretive cases and essays and relevant items from the Library's collection by legal experts in Congressional Research Service (CRS)." As one of the Library's experts pointed out, this new site makes the Constitution comes alive!

