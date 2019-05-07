Artemis Consulting Is Among Fifty Of The Fastest Growing Companies In Virginia For The Second Straight Year

MCLEAN, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting Inc., a Virginia-based IT Services and Management Consulting firm, has been awarded a place in the Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 2019 List of the fifty fastest growing companies in Virginia for the second consecutive year. Ranking 22nd this year, the company was honored with the award during the 24th Annual Fantastic 50 Awards banquet on May 2, 2019 in Chantilly, Virginia. The list recognizes privately-held companies headquartered in Virginia that have shown positive revenue and net income growth in the last year and over the last four years.

During the banquet, President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Barry DuVal exclaimed, "It is our honor to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit of the fifty fastest growing businesses within the Commonwealth. We are glad to toast the Virginia business leaders and the dedicated employees who have brought these companies continued success."

Amee Shah, Artemis CEO, states "We are delighted to be recognized among the top fifty Virginia companies again. I believe it is largely due to our staff's relentless pursuit of excellence in delivery for our client and in supporting each other's success. Without their efforts in this regard, we would not be as successful."

Artemis Consulting enables the digital transformation of their clients' organizations by building web applications, defining user experience (UX), and designing and building iOS/Android mobile apps that are scalable. They also have the expertise required to help organizations migrate legacy applications to the cloud and also design cloud-native applications from the outset. "Time and again, we believe our company values, including our staff's integrity and collaboration with clients, play a big factor in our ability to obtain repeat business," adds Rohit Gupta, Founder and President.

About Artemis Consulting, Inc.

Artemis Consulting, is a woman-owned IT Services and Management consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. They are an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and among Entrepreneur 360's List of Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. Since 1999, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that transform their clients' organizations. With the growing trend toward Agile methodology and DevOps, Artemis' microservices design and architecture allows for continuous delivery and deployment of complex applications with relative ease. Artemis is also skilled at moving open source and COTS applications to the cloud, saving on physical hardware and infrastructure resources. In the public sector, Artemis Consulting has a variety of Government-wide and IDIQ contracts. The company prides itself on a team-oriented talent base which works collaboratively with clients and believes in being socially responsible in its local communities by donating time, expertise and financial support.

Media Contact:

Priya Dewsbury

(703) 286-7997

214117@email4pr.com

