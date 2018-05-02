Artemis Consulting Makes the Fantastic 50 List, Fifty of Virginia's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018

MCLEAN, Va., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting Inc., a Virginia-based IT Services and Management Consulting firm, has been recognized by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce to be among the fifty fastest growing companies in Virginia. The company ranks tenth and is among the top one-fifth of the prominent Virginia-based companies on this list. Artemis Consulting was honored with the award during the 23rd Annual Virginia's Fantastic 50 Awards Banquet held in Chantilly, Virginia on April 26, 2018. The list celebrates privately-held Virginia companies that were judged based on their revenue and net income growth in the last year and revenue history over the last four years.

Virginia's Fantastic 50

"We are glad to toast the entrepreneurial spirit of these Virginia business leaders and the dedicated employees who have brought these companies continued success," said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The Fantastic 50 is the Virginia Chamber's annual statewide award recognizing Virginia's fastest growing businesses. Nominations for the 2018 Fantastic 50 were sought last fall from local chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, sponsors' networks, and local companies.

Amee Shah, Artemis CEO, explains, "We are part of this select group because of our ability to attract seasoned professionals to Virginia to develop a world-class technology ecosystem to serve our clients." Artemis Consulting has been designing and developing software, web portals, web applications, and mobile apps that are scalable and have helped transform their clients' organizations. "We believe our highly talented and dedicated workforce has enabled us to achieve incredible growth," adds Rohit Gupta, Founder and President.

To learn more about Artemis Consulting Inc., visit: http://www.artemisconsultinginc.com/

Follow us on Twitter at @ConsultArtemis .

About Artemis Consulting, Inc.

Artemis Consulting is on the Entrepreneur 360's List of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. They provide a full range of IT services for commercial and Federal organizations to build scalable and resilient IT infrastructure either on premise or in the cloud. We have deep expertise in managing content management systems, network monitoring services, user experience, accessibility, and transitioning to and managing open source technologies.

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Chamber is the leading non-partisan business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, civic and judicial arenas at the state and federal level to be a force for long-term economic growth in the Commonwealth.

Media Contact:

Priya Dewsbury

194359@email4pr.com

703-286-7997

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artemis-consulting-makes-the-fantastic-50-list-fifty-of-virginias-fastest-growing-companies-in-2018-300641010.html

SOURCE Artemis Consulting Inc.

Related Links

http://www.artemisconsultinginc.com/

