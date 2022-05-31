Artemis Consulting Provides Agile Software Development Services for the U.S. Copyright System for the Library of Congress

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Copyright Office (USCO) has been working on a multi-year effort to modernize its copyright registration system. Artemis Consulting has been the contractor supporting the USCO in its effort to develop a new modernized registration platform for registering copyrights for books, music, art, and many other original items of work, through multiple contracts. The registration platform is part of a web-based cloud-hosted Enterprise Copyright System (ECS) that supports the facilitation of copyright registration with applicants and the processing and management with copyright staff. As mentioned on https://copyright.gov/copyright-modernization/ as well as the ECS Public Forum, this integrated ECS system will also provide recordation of documents, licensing of copyright work, and distribution of public records for users, offering an efficient and modern technological solution for communication and information sharing with the public.

Based on the requirements from the Library's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and U.S. Copyright Office (USCO) staff, Artemis Consulting has been creating a cloud-native microservices-based application for the registration system. This new system offers a modern user-centered design as it is visually and functionally easier to use, more flexible and transparent, accessible for those with disabilities, and has a consistent user interface as the other copyright systems, thereby, creating an overall better user experience. By incorporating advanced search functionality, notifications, and correspondence, this automated system streamlines the process of communication between examiners and applicants by significantly reducing the number of steps in registering copyrights of their works.

David Forsythe, Director at Artemis Consulting explains two of the main advantages of the USCO's modernization efforts. "While there are many benefits of this modern enterprise IT system, the biggest overall gain USCO will see from their ECS is a modern, shared user experience that will make it easier and faster for both the public and Copyright Office staff to use the system. Another exciting innovation is the reporting and metrics that the system will be able to provide. For every user interaction, the system is capturing details for every event that occurs to answer questions like 'How many rounds before a claim was approved?' and 'How long did it take for claims to go from submitted status to approved status?' There are so many possible use cases that can be queried later."

Artemis Consulting, is a woman-owned technology solutions and IT Consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. Artemis has earned multiple awards for several consecutive years, including the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, the Entrepreneur 360's List of Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, and a Great Place to Work-Certified company. Since 1999, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that help drive digital transformation efforts for clients. Artemis is skilled in the modernization of legacy systems by creating open source and COTS applications and running them natively in the cloud. The company offers innovative AI solutions in Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. In the public sector, they have a variety of Government-wide and IDIQ contracts as a Prime Contractor.

