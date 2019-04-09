Artemis Consulting Provides Mobile Software Development Support to Library of Congress for Sixth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting Inc. has been providing the Library of Congress with mobile software development maintenance and support since 2012. As part of its efforts to expand its digital footprint, the Library of Congress currently offers three mobile apps—The Congressional Record, Constitution Annotated and Aesop's Fables—which are available for the iOS and Android mobile platforms. The apps are provided for free through the Apple App and Google Play stores.

In our role, Artemis Consulting supports the maintenance of existing mobile apps to ensure that they continue to perform well on their newly released OS versions, as well as help repair and resolve any issues that arise with these apps. Additionally, our team continues to assist with the development of any new mobile products and apps that support the iOS and Android platforms. In particular, we aid with continually developing prototypes that offer the ability to browse and search the Library's collections; display images, audio and video content; receive notifications; display information on Library exhibitions, events, programs and facilities; exhibit virtual reality and augmented reality features; and plan your visit with the available content. Artemis President and CTO, Rohit Gupta, remarks, "We were able to help create the Library of Congress main app this past year, which received great reviews from multiple internal stakeholders. We are helping the Library get these apps launched and are very excited to aid the Library in meeting its Mobile mission and encouraging lifelong learning."

The Artemis team collaborates with the Library of Congress team that is responsible for product direction, UX development, testing and project management in providing the mobile app development. Amee Shah, Artemis CEO, describes the years of support that Artemis has been providing as, "a great benefit to the public who can use mobile platforms to access the Library of Congress' and Congress' vast treasure trove of digital content in multiple ways."

