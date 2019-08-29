Artemis Consulting Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting, a D.C. metro area-based IT Services and Management Consulting firm, has earned its place in Inc. Magazine's 2019 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the fourth straight year. Artemis Consulting continued its impressive growth, ranking 1691 overall in the U.S. and 101 in Virginia, placing it among the top one-third of exceptional U.S. companies this year. Past beneficiaries of this distinction have gone on to become business leaders in their industry. These top-notch alumni include companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, Pandora, Chobani, Facebook and many others with well-known growth stories.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The award is announced yearly to celebrate entrepreneurial success, leadership and innovation by looking at revenue growth over a three-year period. Artemis CEO, Amee Shah states, "We are very honored to be part of the latest list with this impressive group of companies. We pride ourselves in having a team-oriented talent base that works collaboratively with clients and partners. With our continued growth, we have also matured our recruitment, onboarding and knowledge-sharing processes, all of which contribute to improved delivery, and satisfied employees and clients." Artemis President and Founder, Rohit Gupta adds, "Our continued sustainable growth is the result of our adaptability and resilience with our clients, as well as teams on the ground who continually challenge themselves with solutioning for evolving technology requirements. Our priority is always determining the overall best approach for the challenge and implementing fitting tasks based on need for people, processes and tools."

To learn more about Artemis Consulting Inc., visit: www.artemisconsultinginc.com

Follow us on Twitter at @ConsultArtemis.

About Artemis Consulting, Inc.

Artemis Consulting, is a woman-owned IT Services and Management consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. They are among Entrepreneur 360's List of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America and among Virginia's Fantastic 50, fifty of the fastest growing companies in Virginia. For the last 20 years, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that transform their clients' organizations. With the growing trend toward Agile methodology and DevOps, Artemis' microservices design and architecture allows for continuous delivery and deployment of complex applications with relative ease. Artemis is also skilled at moving open source and COTS applications to the cloud, saving on physical hardware and infrastructure resources. In the public sector, Artemis Consulting has a variety of Government-wide and IDIQ contracts.

Media Contact:

Priya Dewsbury

703.286.7997

220740@email4pr.com

SOURCE Artemis Consulting Inc.

Related Links

http://www.artemisconsultinginc.com

