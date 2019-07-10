Artemis Consulting's Support for Congress.Gov Now in Its 6th Year

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, Artemis Consulting has been providing the Library of Congress with software development and maintenance support services for the Congress.gov platform. In its effort to provide an easy to use and transparent website for the public, the Library of Congress with the support of the U.S. Congress decided to replace its aging THOMAS application with a modernized and scalable platform to serve as the system to house all Congressional data. THOMAS was retired on July 5, 2016.

Rohit Gupta, President of Artemis Consulting, explains "Our support to the success of congress.gov and successful retirement of the aging THOMAS site was very gratifying. We feel every day that, in some small way, we have helped contribute to citizen engagement and government transparency by helping the Library of Congress making this critical resource available to the public." Our staff continues to work collaboratively with a team of analysts, designers, testers and managers from the Library of Congress and other Legislative branch agencies to provide application design, front-end and server-side development, and application testing for the Congress.gov platform. Using the Agile Scrum methodology, the Artemis team uses Jira and Confluence to track user stories, scoring and prioritizing Agile development requirements and logging the completion of user stories.

The Congress.gov platform uses the best of LAMP stack technologies and modern JavaScript frameworks, and Solr-based searching and indexing. The congress.gov development team has been able to transform legacy systems to make Legislative data available on everything that happens in Congress— bills, amendments, laws, committee reports, hearings, treaties, and nominations, and more.

Artemis Consulting, is a woman-owned IT Services and Management consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. Since 1999, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that transform their clients' organizations. With the growing trend toward Agile methodology and DevOps, Artemis' microservices design and architecture allows for continuous delivery and deployment of complex applications with relative ease. Artemis is also skilled at moving open source and COTS applications to the cloud, saving on physical hardware and infrastructure resources.

