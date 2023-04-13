Artemis Defense Institute Marks A Decade of Serving the Community with Special Open House Event

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since our inception, Artemis Defense Institute (ADI) has been committed to providing clients with the highest quality firearms training, education and self defense. We are proud to have served the Lake Forest community and beyond for a decade, and are excited to celebrate this milestone with our valued clients and community.

To commemorate, ADI will host an open house on April 29, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at its state-of-the-art facility located at 11 Spectrum Pointe Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630.

Special Forces Association (SFA) Chapter 78 held in ADI classroom Orange County Police Canine Association (OCPCA) event hosted by Artemis Defense Institute

Throughout the day, guests can expect to meet the experienced instructors who have made ADI a trusted name in the industry, as well as a range of activities and events, including:

Demonstrations of our technology including Orion VR, V300, & V180

Raffles and silent auction with great prizes from local vendors including 5.11, Artifex, Armstrong Arms, Turner's, and more

Representation from local 2A organizations including USCCA, CRPA, OC Gun Owners, and more

Live music, photo booth, and entertainment

"Reaching our 10 year milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the commitment of our clients to responsible firearms ownership," said Sandy Lieberman, the co-founder and CEO of Artemis Group Inc. "We've always strived to provide the highest quality firearms training, education on safety and self defense. As we look to the future, we remain committed to upholding these standards and continuing to serve our community with the best firearms education and incorporating it into our technology development."

The anniversary open house is open to the public, and we encourage all to join us for an afternoon of fun and celebration. For more information about the Open House you can RSVP visit our site, call (949) 305-6586, or feel free to show up on the day. Join Artemis Defense Institute in celebrating this milestone and experience the future of firearms training.

About Artemis Defense Institute (ADI):

ADI is the premier firearms training facility in Lake Forest, CA. Founded in 2013, we offer a range of training courses and safety education programs for 2A supporters of all skill levels. Our mission is to provide the highest quality training and education to promote safety, proficiency, and responsible firearms ownership.

Contact:

Sandy Lieberman

Artemis Defense Institute

11 Spectrum Pointe Dr.

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 305-6586

[email protected]

https://adi.artemishq.com

SOURCE Artemis Group Inc.