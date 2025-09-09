Artemis Defense Institute Offers Free Emergency Training to Build Community Preparedness

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While recent FBI data shows encouraging decreases in active shooter incidents nationwide, Artemis Defense Institute (ADI) recognizes that any such incident is one too many. Since we cannot predict when or where these events may occur, ADI is offering a free emergency training session this Saturday, September 13th at 9:00 AM via Zoom.

The one-hour session, "Preventive Defense: Controlling Public Space," will teach situational awareness skills for any public environment. Recent tragic events underscore why preparedness remains essential; the August 27th shooting at Minneapolis' Annunciation Catholic School left two children dead and 21 injured ( CBS News ), and September 4th's Oxford Valley Mall incident ( Bucks County Courier Times ).

"We can't control the evil intent of others, but we can cut through the chaos," said Sandy Sunu-Lieberman, Founder/CEO at ADI. "While we're encouraged by recent decreases in these incidents ( FBI 2024 Report ), every responsible adult should possess basic awareness skills that previous generations considered common knowledge."

The training covers four critical areas: Planning Ahead (knowing important steps before entering any space), Baseline Rhythm (learning what to observe upon arrival), Position of Dominance (understanding optimal positioning for maximum advantage), and Optimal Egress (discovering key factors for choosing exit strategies). These fundamental skills, once considered common knowledge, have been largely forgotten in today's digital age. Since we cannot predict when or where emergencies may occur, every responsible adult deserves to possess the awareness techniques that can make the difference between confusion and confident action during critical moments.

Three distinguished experts will conduct the training: Steve Tarani (tactical expert and author), Jahanyar "JJ" Jafari (law enforcement professional and former U.S. National Sanshou Team member), and Steven Lieberman (self-defense attorney).

"This isn't about living in fear—it's about living with confidence and awareness," said Sunu-Lieberman. "An informed, prepared citizenry is our best defense."

The free session previews ADI's comprehensive "Everyday Readiness Workshop" scheduled for April 11-12, 2026, but delivers genuine, immediately applicable knowledge regardless of future participation.

Registration is free at www.ADI.ArtemisHQ.com .

