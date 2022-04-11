Artemis DNA, Genetic and Diagnostic Testing Company, Expands Services Internationally to Vietnam

Artemis DNA will begin offering groundbreaking cutting-edge genetic testing and early cancer detection technology to the people of Vietnam.

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis DNA, Inc. ("Artemis DNA" or the "company"), a full-service, accredited, high complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables "personalized" medicine through early disease detection, proudly announced today that they will be opening their first international location at 253A Hoàng Sa, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Starting April 2022, Artemis DNA will begin offering its genetic testing technology and portfolio, as well as a new, revolutionary cancer screening called Trucheck™ Pragma through a partnership with Datar Cancer Genetics (Datar), a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better diagnosis, treatment decisions, and management of cancer based in India and the United Kingdom. The test, which was developed by Datar, uses blood samples and is intended for early detection of Prostate (men), Breast and Ovary (women), in addition to Lung, Stomach, and Colon/Pancreas cancers.

"Trucheck™ Pragma is truly a remarkable advancement in cancer screening," commented Ms. Emylee Thai, Founder and Chairwoman of Artemis DNA. "This technology enables early detection using simple blood draw for detection of Circulating Tumor Cells which are ubiquitous in individuals with cancer and undetectable in healthy individuals without cancer. The test thus has the ability to truly change lives. The team at Artemis DNA is very excited to bring this cutting-edge technology for the people of Vietnam."

"Our passion and commitment is to deliver best-in-class and unparalleled range of blood-based diagnostics for clinicians and patients and we are committed to work with Artemis DNA towards ensuring freedom from the fear of cancer for the people of Vietnam," said Mr. Rajan Datar, Founder and Chairman of Datar Cancer Genetics.

Under the partnership, Artemis DNA will be the exclusive distributor for Trucheck™ Pragma in Vietnam. Datar will support the successful rollout of the cancer screening solution, which has been proven through extensive clinical validations involving more than 40,000 participants.

By expanding to Vietnam, Artemis DNA is following through with one of its many exemplary environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives to enhance healthcare services in developing countries and underserved markets. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death around the world and as of 2021, breast cancer became the most common cancer to be diagnosed, accounting for 12% of all cancer cases globally.

About Artemis DNA

Artemis DNA is a full service, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, high-complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics.

Artemis DNA's testing enhances the delivery of "personalized medicine" by assessing a patient's own genetic makeup and clinical characteristics which allows for informed decision making in prevention and treatment choices. Artemis DNA also provides pre- and post-testing genetic education and counseling services, as well as conducting research and development to discover and develop additional novel diagnostic services. Artemis DNA is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit https://www.artemisdna.com.

