Artemis DNA to Wind-Down Texas Operations and Shift Focus to Expand Oncology Portfolio in California

The closure of the Texas location comes as the company begins a strategic transformation to focus on their business operations and expand their oncology portfolio and testing services in California.

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis DNA, Inc. ("Artemis DNA" or the "company"), a leading global diagnostic laboratory company, announced today that they have made the difficult decision to close their Houston, Texas facility.

"This was certainly one of the most difficult decision I have had to make with Artemis DNA," commented Ms. Emylee Thai, Founder of Artemis DNA. "As our first location, the Houston facility has played an incredibly important role in the Artemis DNA story, and I will be forever grateful to every team members and their invaluable contributions to the company while wishing the team the best in all their endeavors."

The facility, which is located at 900 S Loop, Ste 170, Houston, Texas will be closed effective June 13, 2022. "The optimization of the company's infrastructure and logistics are an essential part of their becoming a more sustainably profitable business and to better meet the needs of the customers," commented Ms. Emylee Thai, Founder of Artemis DNA.

Artemis DNA has been growing at a rapid pace since it inception in 2019, and despite the announcement of the Houston facility closure, the firm continues to grow strategically, including a recent international expansion into the Vietnam market and expanding the firm's in-depth oncology portfolio:

Vietnam was also chosen to be the first country for Artemis DNA's global expansion because of the Founder's tribute to her Vietnamese father and mother, who both passed away from cancer.

About Artemis DNA

Artemis DNA is a full service, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, high-complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics.

Artemis DNA's testing enhances the delivery of "personalized medicine" by assessing a patient's own genetic makeup and clinical characteristics which allows for informed decision making in prevention and treatment choices. Artemis DNA also provides pre- and post-testing genetic education and counseling services, as well as conducting research and development to discover and develop additional novel diagnostic services. Artemis DNA is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit https://www.artemisdna.com.

