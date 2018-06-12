Artemis International Solutions Joins the Aurea Family

When investment management and cost control are critical, industry leading software from Aurea Planning Solutions offers sophisticated capabilities spanning time tracking to global planning, bid and acquisitions, through final completion and project delivery. These features support enterprise project, resource and earned value management, as well as real-time investment, asset and portfolio reporting, to empower decision making and drive faster collaboration.

"Artemis reinvented project management over 30 years ago, and today manages some of the most complex programs for huge brand names around the world. As a proven enabler of employee productivity through high-performance, mission-critical planning, its solutions are an ideal fit for our growing software library," said Rachel Collins, senior vice president and general manager at Aurea Software. "We look forward to fueling Aurea Planning Solutions' growth by bringing greater value to the underserved teams who lead long-term, capital-intensive initiatives that ultimately transform customer experiences."

Aurea will renew investment across Artemis' engineering, product, sales and marketing functions. For more information about Aurea Planning Solutions, visit booth #214 at this week's Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit or click here.

Aurea Software is the technology behind some of the world's greatest customer and employee experiences, for the largest and most successful brands. Aurea's platform, engagement and vertical solutions help companies create exceptional, end-to-end experiences for their customers – driving both retention and growth. Aurea's family of companies deliver process management, messaging, customer relationship management, email marketing, project and portfolio management, and collaboration software, as well as industry solutions for retail, insurance, energy and life sciences.

