Artemis Promotes Euan Milne and Nick Reyes

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis is proud to announce the promotions of Euan Milne and Nick Reyes. These individuals have demonstrated strong leadership skills and dedication to elevating the firm and other Artemis employees to new levels of achievement. As they transition into their new roles, they will continue to make a great impact on the firm's success.

Euan Milne has been promoted to Partner. "From Day 1 Euan has been a true believer in Artemis' vision and has been a critical asset to our team over the years. We look forward to his continued contributions as he takes on this new role as Partner, here at Artemis", said Artemis' Partner & CEO, James Ward.

Nick Reyes has been promoted to Vice President. "Nick's performance and contributions as an Associate consistently exceeded expectations and have made him an essential member of our team for years. We are certain that he will continue to excel as he takes on this new position as Vice President", said Artemis Partner & Chair, Peter Hunter.

We hope you'll join us in congratulating, appreciating, and encouraging these incredible team members. Congratulations to Euan Milne and Nick Reyes!





About Artemis:

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer and more connected world.

For more information on Artemis, please visit: https://www.artemislp.com.

