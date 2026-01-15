ARTEMIS PROMOTES JESSE MORAN & NICK REYES AND WELCOMES NEW TEAM MEMBER MARK MUELLER

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies serving the aerospace, defense and life sciences markets, is proud to announce the promotions of Jesse Moran and Nick Reyes. Jesse and Nick have played an integral role in advancing our Industrial Tech investment strategy and building our Firm and these promotions reflect both sustained performance and our confidence in their continued leadership.

Jesse Moran has been promoted to Partner & Chief Growth Officer. "Jesse has been a true believer in Artemis' vision and a key contributor to building Artemis from the day he joined our team," said Artemis Partner & CEO, James Ward. "We look forward to his continued impact as we answer the question of what's next in Industrial Tech."

Nick Reyes has been promoted to Principal. "Nick's decisiveness, vision, and commitment to excellence have allowed him to thrive at Artemis. We look forward to supporting his increasing leadership in Artemis' model of strategic value creation," said Artemis Partner & CIO, Euan Milne.

We hope you'll join us in congratulating, appreciating, and encouraging these incredible team members. Congratulations to Jesse & Nick!

Artemis is also excited to announce that Mark Mueller has joined the team as a Finance Manager supporting across firm operations. Artemis' CFO & CCO, Lauren Marolda, spoke to Mark's hiring, saying, "Throughout the interview process, Mark demonstrated a highly relevant skillset, intellectual curiosity, and deep alignment with the firm's core values. We look forward to supporting Mark as he takes on his new responsibilities here at Artemis."

Mark joins the Artemis team from his Audit Manager role at CBIZ, where he consulted across a broad range of client industries including asset management. Prior to CBIZ, Matt worked in Assurance at PwC. Matt graduated from the College of the Holy Cross with a BA in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant in Massachusetts.

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected and productive world. For more information on Artemis, please visit www.artemislp.com.

