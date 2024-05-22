Artemis Raises $1.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Automate Data Cleaning for Analytics and AI

Led by Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, Telegraph Hill Capital, and Ripple Ventures—funding will fuel company's mission to automate and simplify data cleaning

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Artemis , a technology startup innovating data preparation to address data quality challenges, today announced it has secured $1.5 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Raven Indigenous Capital Partners , with participation from Telegraph Hill Capital , Ripple Ventures , and other angel investors. Artemis plans to use the funds to fuel its mission to simplify data preparation and provide easier access to data cleaning for both technical and non-technical users.

Artemis was founded in 2022 by Josh Gray and William Shi with the vision to create an easy-to-use platform that enables teams to build, explore, and automate data-cleaning tasks using autonomous AI agents. These agents can be easily manipulated on a drag-and-drop canvas and deployed in an organization's data warehouse. The Artemis platform accelerates data-cleaning processes by up to 50 times, transforming how data-rich teams clean, manage, and use their datasets.

"The winners in the world of AI are organizations that have clean and accessible data. Today, the tools to clean and transform data do not allow teams to scale their work fast enough to keep up with the demand for insights and new AI products. Artemis is here to change that," said co-founder, Josh Gray.

"Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is proud to support Artemis—a game-changing data technology company led by Indigenous co-founder, Josh. We are impressed by the company's innovative platform, which revolutionizes data cleanup and automation. Artemis also aligns with our mission to empower Indigenous entrepreneurs," said Althea Wishloff , General Partner of Raven Indigenous Capital Partners.

"At Telegraph Hill Capital, we realized across our portfolio how crucial clean and high-quality data is for our businesses who want to scale new AI products. When we met with Artemis, it was clear this was a team and company we wanted to work with," said Luis Gutierrez Roy , Managing General Partner of Telegraph Hill Capital.

The Artemis platform is already adding valuable impact for B2B e-commerce and healthcare markets through successful proof-of-concept engagements with companies like Matter Inc. , a growth platform for e-commerce brands, and AlayaCare , a global technology platform for home and community-based care. Through these relationships, Artemis is positioned to expand its reach and serve an even broader range of clients for their data automation journeys.

"As a proud Indigenous-led company, this funding allows Artemis to continue growing, innovating, and adding a wider expanse of features to penetrate new markets," said Josh Gray, CEO at Artemis. "Our fast-growing team is deeply grateful for the trust and confidence this group of investors and angels have placed in our company," added Gray.

To learn more about Artemis, how to integrate the Artemis platform, or explore career and engagement opportunities, visit: artemisdata.io

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners

Established in 2018, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is an Indigenous-led and owned social finance intermediary headquartered in Vancouver. Raven works in partnership with Indigenous enterprises and social purpose organizations to accelerate their success by providing access to capital and bespoke technical assistance within an Indigenous cultural framework. Ultimately, Raven aims to achieve a positive and lasting impact on the Indigenous economies.

About Telegraph Hill Capital

Telegraph Hill Capital (THCAP) is a venture capital firm that backs early-stage tech entrepreneurs with an entrepreneurial spirit. Its partners leverage industry connections and expertise to help portfolio companies thrive. THCAP focuses on fast-growing tech startups in North America and Western Europe, focusing on software products, apps, and digital platforms. TCH leads seed and pre-seed rounds, preferring B2B models, and supports entrepreneurs throughout their journey, providing follow-on rounds and backing later-stage founders with strong relationships. For more information, visit: https://www.thcap.com/ .

About Ripple Ventures

Ripple Ventures is the leading pre-seed B2B software fund backing companies at the earliest stages in North America. The fund leads financing rounds with high conviction, writing $500-750K USD checks. Ripple helps founders around the inception to pre-revenue stages navigate the most challenging steps of finding product market fit.

About Artemis

Artemis is a Vancouver-based company in Canada. Founded in 2022, the Artemis platform empowers data teams to deploy cutting-edge AI agents that automate data cleanup tasks using pre-built knowledge graphs on a user-friendly canvas. The Artemis platform enables data engineers to deliver insights and AI products faster in healthcare and B2B technology organizations. For more information, contact: [email protected] or visit www.artemisdata.io .

SOURCE Raven Indigenous Capital Partners Inc.