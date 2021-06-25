Artera completes acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group

"We welcome the FUSG team to the Artera family and we are excited to expand our core natural gas distribution capabilities into the Northeast market" stated Brian Palmer, CEO of Artera. "I look forward to working with this talented team and continuing to provide world-class service to our valued customers, with a continued focus on quality and safety."

Brendan and Greg Feeney, founders of FUSG, and Sean Donohoe, President of DDS, will continue in their current roles and lead Artera's operations in the northeastern U.S. "Joining the Artera team is a great fit for our organization," mentioned Brendan Feeney, President, and Co-Founder. "I am enthusiastic for what's next and how we can provide new opportunities for our team members, share resources, and build relationships to support our customers and the local communities where we work."

Feeney Brothers Utility Services and DDS Companies will remain operating businesses within Artera, with primary operations based in Massachusetts and New York.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Harris Williams, and UBS served as financial advisors to Artera, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to Artera. Lincoln International served as financial advisor to FUSG and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo served as legal counsel to FUSG.

About Feeney Utility Services Group

Feeney Utility Services Group, headquartered in Boston, MA, leverages the resources and strength of their business units Feeney Brothers Utility Services and DDS Companies to be a leading natural gas utility service provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. For more information, visit www.feeneygroup.com.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a more than $2.6 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 39 states. Artera employs more than 10,800 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

