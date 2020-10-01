Artera Completes Purchase of Otis Eastern Service

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services, LLC ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries, completed the previously announced acquisition of Otis Eastern Service, LLC ("Otis Eastern") today.

"I am pleased to welcome Otis Eastern to the Artera family. Their rich history and foundation of the business fit perfectly with our culture and values at Artera," stated Brian Palmer, CEO of Artera. "We are looking forward to this next step in the future of our companies."

"The combination helps extend our path of success in this industry and will provide enhanced career opportunities for our employees while maintaining our loyalty to our business and customers," said Casey Joyce, President, and CEO of Otis Eastern. "I am thrilled about our next chapter with Artera."

Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Sandler, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Artera, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal counsel to Artera.

About Otis Eastern Service, LLC

Otis Eastern Service, LLC, based in Wellsville, NY, is a superior contractor of pipelines for midstream and utility companies throughout the Northeast for more than 84 years. Established in 1936 with a background of three generations, Otis provides a reputation of expertise in complex and challenging pipeline projects across seven states and 600 employees. For more information, visit www.otiseastern.com

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a $2 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 34 states. Artera employs more than 9,000 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, and upgrade ("MRU") of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Integrity, Quality, and Commitment. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

