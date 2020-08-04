Artera Services Announced as the New Name for PowerTeam Services

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services ("Artera") was announced today by PowerTeam Services LLC as the new company name. After the acquisition of Miller Pipeline and Minnesota Limited (collectively "MVerge") in April of this year, the company looked to establish a new name that better reflects the diversity of their offerings and provides a platform for future growth, both organically and through future acquisitions.

"Artera is a name built for growth. It is a name that provides us with room to expand beyond our current offerings and continue to grow well into the future," stated Brian Palmer, chief executive officer of Artera. "Artera is built upon the collective strengths of our operating companies. They are the face to our customers and the communities we serve, but together we are Artera."

Utility companies across America rely on Artera's expertise in order to maintain, repair, and build infrastructure, which allows for the reliable distribution and transmission of natural gas and electric power to homes, businesses, and communities. This is complimented by a wide range of municipal and specialty services, which help complete the job.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Artera, and its operating companies (KS Energy Services, Miller Pipeline, Minnesota Limited, Southeast Connections, Volt Power, and Hydro-X) enable exceptional, mission-critical infrastructure in order to serve their customers and communities to build their tomorrow.

"We are excited to bring Artera to life and continue to demonstrate our core values of safety, quality, commitment, and reputation, in everything we do," said Palmer. "While we may have a new name, we are still the same dedicated partner our customers have come to rely on, and we will continue to strive to be the best service provider in our industry."

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a $2 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to natural gas and electric industries across 34 states. Artera employs more than 8,500 people throughout the United States. Its operating companies include KS Energy Services, Miller Pipeline, Minnesota Limited, Southeast Connections, Volt Power, and Hydro-X. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

SOURCE Artera Services

Related Links

http://www.powerteamservices.com/

