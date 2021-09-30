Artera Services Launches Versiv Solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of essential infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries, announces today the creation of Versiv Solutions, LLC ("Versiv"). Versiv is Artera's newest service line and focuses on providing innovative and sustainable solutions to decrease methane emissions.

"Introducing the new Versiv team and adding a talented group of leaders to the Artera family is an inspiring time for us and the industry," said Brian Palmer, Chief Executive Officer at Artera. "Our investment in Versiv reinforces our commitment to provide our customers with innovative solutions that help them decrease methane emissions. We are all about supporting our customers' goals to seek sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective means to deliver essential utilities to the communities they serve."

Versiv strives to be a trusted leader in pipeline safety and environmental solutions for the energy and natural gas industries. Today, Versiv's primary focus is on providing cross compression services as an alternative to venting, flaring, or blowdown, which prevents the emission of natural gas into the atmosphere.

Versiv utilizes specialized equipment to evacuate natural gas out of a section of pipe that needs critical repair or replacement and recycles it back into a different section of the system, minimizing the amount of methane released into the atmosphere. Ultimately, the necessary work can continue without interruption, resulting in monetary savings, emission reductions, and less disruption to surrounding communities.

"Looking ahead, natural gas system operators will rely more and more on their trusted partners to provide support and thought leadership to help them meet industry expectations. This is especially true when it comes to emissions reduction and sustainability," stated Gina Rundo, Versiv's Director of Pipeline Operations. "This is why our foundational cross compression services are well-positioned to help reduce the overall methane emissions resulting from critical pipeline maintenance, repair, and replacement across the United States."

Versiv is a national provider, leveraging Artera's vast footprint of 41 states and 130+ locations. This scale differentiates Versiv from its peers, bringing responsive and cost-effective services to our customers. Versiv has already completed several successful projects, built a strong backlog based upon high customer demand, and has new projects starting weekly, spanning Artera's footprint.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a $2.6 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 41 states. Artera employs more than 11,100 people throughout the United States and focuses on the maintenance, replacement, upgrade, and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and share common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment, and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

