Artera To Acquire Feeney Utility Services Group

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, FUSG was founded in 1988 by Brendan and Greg Feeney and is a leading provider of maintenance, repair and upgrade services to natural gas utilities in the northeastern U.S. FUSG serves customers through Feeney, with operations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and DDS, with operations in upstate New York. Brendan, Greg, and Sean Donohoe, President of DDS, will continue in their current roles and lead Artera's operations in the northeastern U.S.

"The FUSG team is a strong commercial, operational and cultural fit with the Artera organization," stated Brian Palmer, CEO of Artera. "FUSG is led by an experienced management team with over 1,700 committed and long-tenured employees. The Company's focus on recurring maintenance and repair work on existing infrastructure, strong reputation in the attractive Northeast market, and long-standing customer relationships are extremely complementary to our strategy and core values at Artera."

"We couldn't ask for a better partner with a similar culture and shared commitment to serving our customers and investing in our employees," mentioned Brendan Feeney, President, and co-founder of FUSG. "I look forward to the opportunities this combination brings to our company and our to employees, who will benefit from Artera's shared resources and focus on safely and reliably serving its customers."

Feeney Brothers Utility Services and DDS Companies will remain operating businesses within Artera with primary operations based in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Harris Williams and UBS served as financial advisors to Artera, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal counsel to Artera. Lincoln International served as financial advisor to FUSG and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo is serving as legal counsel to FUSG.

About Feeney Utility Services Group

Feeney Utility Services Group, headquartered in Boston, MA, leverages the resources and strength of their business units Feeney Brothers Utility Services and DDS Companies to be a leading natural gas utility service provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. For more information, visit www.feeneygroup.com.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a more than $2 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 35 states. Artera employs more than 9,100 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Integrity, Quality, and Commitment. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

SOURCE Artera Services

Related Links

www.artera.com

