Arterra Founder & CEO Gifts Half of Company Profits to Their People

News provided byArterra Realty
Jan 30, 2025, 09:32 ET
ROCHESTER, Mich. , Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vito Terracciano, Founder and CEO of Arterra Realty has announced that going forward he will be giving half of the company's profits to their people each year with the launch of a new Phantom stock program.
Arterra, founded in 2017, is a rapidly growing realty firm whose vision is to change what has traditionally been a very transactional industry into a highly relational one. The financial decision by Arterra's leadership team was an exclamation mark on their tagline "People Matter More" tangibly putting their money where their mouth is.
Share this article