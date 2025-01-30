Arterra Founder & CEO Gifts Half of Company Profits to Their People

"True leadership isn't measured by what you take, but by what you give back. That is the foundation of Arterra's culture." - Vito Terracciano Post this

"The heart of Arterra isn't in its assets, but the people who make it thrive and this is our gift that ensures everyone has a seat at the table. Our success isn't a solitary effort, it's built hand in hand with those who believe in our mission - People Matter More. True leadership isn't measured by what you take, but by what you give back. That is the foundation of Arterra's culture." Said Vito Terracciano.

The financial move by Arterra will include profits from its reality, mortgage, and title companies, and is yet another example of a growing movement of purpose-driven business leaders who are prioritizing people over profits, a value once popular amongst Millennial and Gen Y employees, which is now resonating with every generation in the workforce.

With offices in Michigan and Florida, Arterra has its sights set on national expansion in the coming years to advance its mission and impact, stirring up the waters, challenging competitors in their industry to follow their lead, and put people above all else.

SOURCE Arterra Realty