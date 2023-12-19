Arterra Launches First Veterinarian-Formulated Supplement to Help Dogs Live Longer, Happier and Healthier Lives

Adult and senior formulas designed to slow down the clock in healthy adult dogs and to turn back the clock in senior dogs

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arterra, a cutting-edge dog supplement brand that is defining the new ceiling and standard for the industry to help dogs live happier, healthier, longer lives, announced its availability today. The veterinarian-formulated line includes adult and senior formulas designed to slow down the clock in healthy adult dogs and to turn back the clock in senior dogs already experiencing the signs of degenerative aging. The startup, which is VC-backed by industry veterans like Boulder Food Group and Gestalt Idea Group, is redefining pet supplement standards by prioritizing actual efficacy over label appeal. Eschewing the low-cost, low-benefit model of condition-specific formulas that have saturated the market, Arterra has developed a line of high-quality, research-backed products targeted for full body wellness and longevity.

"When I was in college in Los Angeles, I adopted a stray dog; he was emaciated, abused and desperate for a good home. I named him Arturo and he became my best friend," said Jonathan Willbanks, founder and CEO of Arterra. "As I noticed him starting to age, I began applying my knowledge of health and wellness to his daily life - first optimizing his diet, then one by one adding premium supplements to his regimen. He ended up living to be 16 1/2 and in nearly perfect health; 6 years older than the average lifespan for his breed. We've taken his formula and worked with leading integrative veterinarians to enhance it, bringing the high quality of care my best friend received to dog owners everywhere."

Arterra is an all-in-one formula designed to support your dog's entire body by supporting the underlying structural health and function of all key systems involved in degenerative aging, leading to a higher quality of life. Its 63 premium, science-backed ingredients support the whole body with joint health, cognition, mood, immune, allergy, gut and organ support in one daily, bacon-flavored scoop. Among its active ingredients are those that can be found in premium human supplements, such as Collagen, Bone Broth Protein, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps Mushroom, Turmeric and many more.

Arterra's use of the 'entourage effect' sets it apart from its competitors. This means that the formula is built with various compounds and ingredients to be more effective and support each system through multiple directions rather than a single vector. For example, the current best-selling hip and joint supplement on the market contains just three active ingredients whereas the joint component of Arterra's formula alone contains 11 ingredients, all at significantly higher potency.

"Our mission with Arterra is to bring the care Arturo received to all dog owners, with none of the work and at a fraction of the cost," added Willbanks.

For more information about Arterra's product line or its origin story visit arterrapet.com.

