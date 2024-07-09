Arterra Pet Science Expands Distribution: Premium Dog Longevity Supplements Now Available on Amazon

Arterra's innovative dog supplements, designed to support healthy aging and longevity, are now accessible through Amazon as the company continues its growth and leadership in pet wellness.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arterra, a pioneering dog supplement brand, is proud to announce that its products are now available on Amazon. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Arterra's mission to make premium, veterinarian-formulated wellness and longevity supplements more accessible to dog owners everywhere.

Arterra Pet Science Daily Dog Wellness Supplement

Arterra's adult and senior formulas are meticulously crafted to support healthy aging and enhance longevity in dogs. With 63 premium, science-backed ingredients, these formulas promote overall wellness by supporting hip and joint health, cognition and mood, immune and cellular function, gut health, organ function and allergy relief, in a daily, powder-based scoop. Arterra provides a new standard in canine care, by offering an all-in-one wellness solution for pet parents eager to simplify their pet's health routine.

"Our mission at Arterra has always been to redefine pet wellness and longevity," said Jonathan Willbanks, Founder and CEO of Arterra. "Expanding our distribution to Amazon allows us to reach a broader audience and provide more dogs with the transformative benefits of our comprehensive wellness formulas. It's an exciting time to be driving the acceleration of this breakthrough category in pet wellness and life extension."

Arterra's supplements stand out in the crowded pet supplement market through their comprehensive use of the 'entourage effect,' where 63 compounds and ingredients work synergistically to enhance overall efficacy. This methodology allows Arterra to offer more complete support than any other product available, significantly outperforming competitors in terms of ingredient quality and dosage. By prioritizing the source and form of its ingredients, such as choosing potent fruiting bodies over mycelium in its functional mushrooms, Arterra ensures superior bioavailability and health benefits. The inclusion of cutting-edge ingredients like MIT-developed magnesium further underscores Arterra's commitment to leading the way in pet health innovation.

For example, the current best-selling hip and joint supplement on the market contains just three active ingredients. In contrast, the joint component alone of Arterra's formula includes 11 potent ingredients at significantly higher doses, providing unparalleled support for your dog's joint health.

The startup, backed by industry veterans such as Boulder Food Group and Gestalt Idea Group, and influential founders like Carly Kremer and Daniel Millar (Co-Founders, Beekeeper's Naturals), Brian Tate (Founder, Oats Overnight), and Matt LaCasse (Founder, Birch Benders), continues to prioritize actual efficacy over label appeal. By eschewing the low-cost, low-benefit model prevalent in many condition-specific formulas, Arterra offers high-quality, research-backed products aimed at comprehensive wellness and longevity.

About Arterra: Arterra is the daily dog supplement for a healthier, longer life. Our mission is to elevate canine health and longevity through science-backed functional wellness, while simplifying the lives of pet parents. Unlike traditional pet supplements that are condition-specific and underdosed, Arterra offers scientifically supported, premium quality solutions that promise real results with just one scoop. By establishing a gold standard in pet wellness, Arterra positions itself as the market leader for discerning pet parents seeking unparalleled care for their pets. Our next-generation supplements are designed to optimize and maximize the quality years a dog has by our side, setting a new bar in pet wellness and longevity.

For more information on Arterra visit arterrapet.com .

Media Contact:

Maria Peevey

415.370.1169

[email protected]

SOURCE Arterra Pet Science