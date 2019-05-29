Artery Global Promotes Sean Russi to Head of AG Sports

CARMICHAEL, Calif. and LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artery Global Talent Agency has promoted sports agent Sean Russi to Vice President of Operations of AG Sports. Russi will spearhead operations for Artery Global Talent Agency's sports division AG Sports. Russi is a certified NFL and MLB agent who says his ultimate goal is helping elite athletes succeed beyond their wildest dreams. His prior experience working in finance is the key to his ability to understand and anticipate the needs of his clients.

Sean earned his Master Degree in Finance Management and Sports Management from Keller Graduate School of Management and Southern New Hampshire University, respectively. He joined Artery Global as a sports agent after successfully helming FNB Sports, where he represented three Minor League Baseball players including, Wilson Garcia, who was selected by the Cleveland Indians as well as, two 2019 NFL Draft Eligible Players.

Russi says, "The new role with AG Sports will be challenging but I'm up for the task and excited to help take the sports division to the next level. Additionally, I'd like to thank Artery Global/AG Sports CEO Trevor Swenson for seeing something in me when I was running my own small agency that allowed him to take a chance on a relatively unknown sports agent. I will always be in his debt for doing so."



Artery Global CEO Trevor Swenson pointed out the growth happening in AG Sports acknowledging the hard work and continued cooperation of his burgeoning sports division. "It's incredible what we've done in the short time AG Sports has existed. Artery Global has big plans for its sports division that will increase the brand for our clients and for the company in the very near future."

Swenson continued, "I am extremely excited about Sean and his vision for where AG Sports can go. He's a great fit and a strong leader that the rest of the staff will appreciate and follow."

Since its launch last year, AG Sports has had multiple players signed in the 2019 NFL draft and will have multiple players in camp with the CFL this season. Additionally, AG Sports is now represented by players in the NFL, CFL, FIBA, MLB and the NBA.

