Artery Global Talent Agency to Add Sports Representation

CARMICHAEL, Calif. and LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artery Global Talent Agency proudly announces their expansion into the sports representation field with AG Sports. The launch comes on the heels of the company's music division, AG Music.

According to Artery Global Founder Trevor Swenson, the new sports division will represent all manner of athletes in professional sports.

AG Sports plans to revolutionize the world of professional sports management with their innovative approach to catering to the needs of their clients by working as a close-knit group in a team environment.

Swenson says, "I couldn't be more excited for the expansions of AG with AG Sports. We feel we have built a team of extremely qualified people to represent the young and current athletes/coaches of today's professional sports world."

AG Sports will be spearheaded by Swenson and headed by rising stars A'lon Santiago, Sammy David and Daryl Jacobs.

Santiago has worked with the Seattle Sounders and the Seattle Mariners, and has a background in sports management with Worldwide Career Management.

David is a barred lawyer in the state of Illinois with experience negotiating contracts. He also has a life time of experience working with his father as a longtime sports agent.

Jacobs joins the team as a Division I Men's and Pro Basketball Color Analyst with credits at ESPN3, Sports Radio America and NEC Front Row Network.

AG launched in 2013 with only 3 staff members, 18 bands and one office. Currently, AG boasts more than 30 employees with two offices that cater to roughly 400 bands worldwide and plans to accomplish the same sort of success with their new division.

