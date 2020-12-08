Artet Launches Cannabis-Infused, Non-Alcoholic Canned Cocktails

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based, cannabis-infused beverage brand Artet will enter the ready-to-drink category today with the launch of two signature canned cocktails, Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic. Created by cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler and Maxwell Spohler, Artet debuted in 2019 as the first non-alcoholic aperitif infused with cannabis and a blend of eight different botanicals made to be sipped over ice, spritzed with sparkling water or incorporated into cocktails. The introduction of a canned cocktail is the first ready-to-drink expansion for Artet at the burgeoning intersection of the cannabis and beverage worlds.

"We started Artet with a belief that a delicious drink doesn't have to begin with alcohol," said Zach Spohler, co-founder of Artet. "With a year under our belt of pouring beverages and working with our creative community of at-home and professional mixologists, we've canned two of our favorite Artet mixed drinks which each have a balanced five mg dose of THC and CBD to mimic the relaxed, yet social elements of aperitivo culture."

Both Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic feature the flagship aperitif as the foundational "spirit" and build upon it with thoughtfully selected juices, natural extracts and tonics, creating a more convenient and perfectly dosed way for consumers to enjoy their next cocktail hour.

: Born out of a backyard BBQ in , quickly became a favorite among Artet drinkers. It is zesty, refreshing, and elegantly sessionable with the warming notes of Artet working in harmony alongside a blend of Italian grapefruit juice, young rosemary simple syrup, and sparkling water. Tet & Tonic: An ode to the timeless sundowner cocktail, the juniper, gentian, and cardamom botanicals of Artet are paired beautifully with a custom chamomile-infused tonic and a squeeze of lemon; this is an easy sipper that is reminiscent of a gin & tonic.

The global cannabis beverage market size is expected to reach 2.8 billion dollars by 2025, according to a recent study by Grand View Research, and is driven by increasing consumer demand for sophisticated drinking options that fall outside the realm of alcohol and the expanding legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes. Artet is an artisanal player at the forefront of this emerging industry in California, where infused beverage sales in September nearly doubled from a year earlier. The flagship aperitif and new canned cocktails elevate cannabis into a format that can sit on anyone's bar cart, creating a culture of cannabis mixology that reconceptualizes and expands the definition of what a cocktail can be.

Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic are available by the individual can ($6) or in a 4-pack ($20) in Los Angeles and San Francisco at a select group of dispensaries including Sweet Flower, Cornerstone Collective, Mission Cannabis Club, Sava and ONA.life, with a wider launch in California by the end of this year.

Celebrating the convergence of cannabis and cocktail culture, Artet is the culmination of cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler and Maxwell Spohler's mutual appreciation for cannabis and the social aspect of aperitivo rituals. Elegant and sessionable, Artet is a cannabis-infused and zero-proof addition to the home bar cart that is perfect over ice, with a splash of sparkling water and a twist and for incorporating into inventive cocktails. Featuring botanicals reminiscent of Italian-style liqueurs like gentian, juniper and cardamom and with bottle artwork inspired by their grandmother's paintings, Artet debuted its original low-dose cannabis aperitif in late 2019 and have recently introduced a ready-to-drink canned version based on two of their favorite Artet cocktail recipes, Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic.

Artet gives quarterly to organizations like The Last Mile to acknowledge the many persons in the United States who have been subjected to wrongful convictions or unfair sentencing due to non-violent crimes relating to cannabis and to support initiatives to correct these injustices, using their business and corporate culture as a force to create a more equitable industry.

For more information, visit www.artet.com or follow at @ drinkartet .

