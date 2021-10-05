Artet Partners With Aster Farms To Launch Single Strain, Live Resin Cannabis-Infused Aperitif This Fall

'Founders' Blend' live resin aperitif ($48/750ml bottle) combines Artet's original seven botanical blend base, bearing bright citrus notes with the Honeydew Funk's well-rounded indica dominant hybrid effects and fruity, earthy, sour, and piney tasting notes resulting in 5 mg of live resin per 50ml shot. The new aperitif is perfect over ice, with a splash of sparkling water and a twist, and for incorporating into inventive cocktails. The 'Founders' Blend' will initially be available at a select group of California dispensaries including Farmacy Shops, Sweet Flower, Cornerstone Collective, Big Sur Cannabotanicals, The Pottery, and ONA.life, with a wider launch throughout the state this fall.

"Artet believes that delivering the cannabis plant in its purest form to our beverages is the key to creating the most enjoyable drink and ideal cannabis experience", notes Artet co-founder Maxwell Spohler. "The 'Founders' Blend' collaboration with our friends at Aster Farms is Artet's latest endeavor to bring all the glory of sun grown cannabis to a bar cart near you."

Artet's 'Founders' Blend' is the first single source strain-specific cannabis beverage on the market. The live resin process preserves as much of the plant's components as possible in the transition from plant to extract. This is achieved by flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest before extraction. By freezing the flowers immediately, more terpenes (DEF) are preserved, further enhancing the rich flavors, aromas, and effects of the plant.

"The ingredients and flavors resonate deeply with my Mediterranean heritage — it's unlike any other canna-beverage on the market," said Sam Campdonico-Ludwig, President of Aster Farms. "The team at Artet speaks a language of quality, personality, and inspiration. Our brands are similarly recognized for thoughtful leadership, product curation and incredible quality. This is a beautiful collaboration and an even more delightful drink."

The global cannabis beverage market size is expected to reach 2.8 billion dollars by 2025, according to a recent study by Grand View Research, and is driven by increasing consumer demand for sophisticated drinking options that fall outside the realm of alcohol and the expanding legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes. Named by MJ Insights as 30 Below: 12 Young Innovators Who Are Rocking the Cannabis Industry , Artet is an artisanal player at the forefront of this emerging industry in California, where infused beverage sales in September nearly doubled from a year earlier. The 'Founders' Blend', flagship aperitif and canned cocktails elevate cannabis into a format that can sit on anyone's bar cart, creating a culture of cannabis mixology that reconceptualizes and expands the definition of what a cocktail can be.

ABOUT ARTET

Celebrating the convergence of cannabis and cocktail culture, Artet is the culmination of cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler and Maxwell Spohler's mutual appreciation for cannabis and the social aspect of aperitivo rituals. Elegant and sessionable, Artet is a cannabis-infused and zero-proof addition to the home bar cart. Featuring botanicals reminiscent of Italian-style liqueurs like gentian, juniper and cardamom and with bottle artwork inspired by their grandmother's paintings, Artet debuted its original low-dose cannabis aperitif in late 2019 and have recently introduced a ready-to-drink canned version based on two of their favorite Artet cocktail recipes, Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic.

ABOUT ASTER FARMS

Aster Farms is a sustainable cannabis company from Northern California. Founded in 2018, Aster was born from three generations of cannabis knowledge and a dedication to intentionality, transparency and organic practices. We grow craft cannabis the way it was meant to be grown outdoors, under the sun, moon and stars. We believe that cannabis fits into a healthy, active lifestyle and are dedicated to providing clean cannabis for a clean high. That starts with responsible farming, live-soil and organic inputs, letting nature do the work. Whether you're consuming cannabis for medicinal or recreational purposes, we believe you should be able to trust what you're putting in your body and who made it. At Aster Farms we don't just care about our plants and the planet, we care about our community. We are active in the fight for social justice in the cannabis industry, supporting the equity community, mentoring and contributing resources as well as practicing those very ethos inside our company beginning with our hiring practices. We are thankful for you joining us in this big adventure. See you out there. https://www.asterfarms.com

