ARthentix Releases App That Will Protect Consumers from Purchasing Counterfeit Sneakers in the Secondary Reseller Market

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Exp Media Inc., an immersive technology company, will release the ARthentix mobile app on October 1, 2020 that will allow sneaker aficionados to verify that highly-coveted second-hand sneakers are authentic before purchase.

Developed by sneaker collectors and sports fanatics, ARthentix's sneaker authentication solution will help regulate the billion-dollar resale industry and fight against counterfeiters.

ARthentix has partnered with Jaysse Lopez, founder of leading sneaker shop Urban Necessities in the United States, and Aleix Dai, founder of the major sneaker reseller Stay Fresh in Canada. Both companies will begin placing ARthentix Certificates-of-Authenticity in all of their shoes starting in October.

"The ARthentix verification platform will be the industry-standard in authentication tools for secondary market sneakers," Lopez said.

With thousands of shoes pouring into resale shops, authenticators -- who sort sophisticated fakes from genuine sneakers using the smell of the glue and tiny details like stitching -- have trouble keeping up with the high volume and numerous styles. ARthentix provides its partners like Urban Necessities with a stamp-sized Certificate of Authentication that is placed under the sole of each sneaker at checkout, confirming it is an original product.

"Consumers will know they are purchasing from a trusted source and it helps my team of authenticators regulate the market while keeping them efficient," says Lopez.

The tamper-proof label can be read only with the ARthentix app using its proprietary augmented reality technology. Historical data like a seller's name, location, and the sale price will be available immediately to the authenticator, resale shops and buyers. ARthentix is built on a private blockchain to ensure the integrity and safety of ownership while safeguarding client identity.

Consumers who purchase sneakers download the app to scan the official ARthentix COA label and within milliseconds it will automatically display a message stating whether the sneakers are "ARthentix verified." Buyers who choose to sell or gift their sneakers can easily transfer ownership through the app.

The ARthentix verification platform has been proven successful by the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), which uses the platform to ensure that game-used merchandise is not counterfeited and sold to consumers in the secondary market.

The ARthentix App will be available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on October 1, 2020.

For more information about ARthentix, please contact Jenna Lee Scott at 803.371.2620 or [email protected] or go to www.arthentix.com

