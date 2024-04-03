ARTHEx Biotech Announces Participation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

03 Apr, 2024, 03:00 ET
VALENCIA, Spain, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs, today announced its participation in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format, April 8-11, 2024. Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.
About ARTHEx Biotech
ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is being evaluated for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I-IIa ArthemiR™ trial. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.
For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
|
Company Contact.
|
Investor and Media Contact
|
Frédéric Legros
|
Amy Conrad
|
Executive Chairman and CEO
|
Juniper Point
|
+33679495790
|
+1 858-366-3243
SOURCE ARTHEx Biotech
