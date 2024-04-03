ARTHEx Biotech Announces Participation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ARTHEx Biotech

03 Apr, 2024, 03:00 ET

VALENCIA, Spain, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs, today announced its participation in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format, April 8-11, 2024. Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About ARTHEx Biotech

ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is being evaluated for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I-IIa ArthemiR™ trial. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.

For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact. 

Investor and Media Contact

Frédéric Legros 

Amy Conrad

Executive Chairman and CEO

Juniper Point

[email protected]       

[email protected]

+33679495790

+1 858-366-3243

