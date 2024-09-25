ARTHEx Biotech Announces Participation in 8th Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

Sep 25, 2024, 16:05 ET
VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of gene expression, announced today its participation in the 8th Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference, being held September 30-October 1, 2024, in New York, NY.
Frédéric Legros, Executive Chairman and CEO, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
About ARTHEx Biotech
ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of gene expression. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is being evaluated for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I-IIa ArthemiR™ trial. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.
For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
Company Contact.
Investor and Media Contact
Frédéric Legros
Amy Conrad
Executive Chairman and CEO
Juniper Point
+33679495790
+1 858-366-3243
SOURCE ARTHEx Biotech
