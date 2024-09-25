ARTHEx Biotech Announces Participation in 8th Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of gene expression, announced today its participation in the 8th Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference, being held September 30-October 1, 2024, in New York, NY.

Frédéric Legros, Executive Chairman and CEO, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About ARTHEx Biotech

ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of gene expression. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is being evaluated for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I-IIa ArthemiR™ trial. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.

