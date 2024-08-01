ARTHEx Biotech Announces Participation in Barclays Biotech: 1x1 Private Company Symposium

ARTHEx Biotech

Aug 01, 2024, 16:05 ET

VALENCIA, Spain, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs, announced today the participation of its Chairman & CEO, Frédéric Legros, in the Barclays Biotech: 1x1 Private Company Symposium on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

This event is being held in a virtual format during which the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About ARTHEx Biotech
ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs.  The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is being evaluated for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I-IIa ArthemiR™ trial. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.

For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact

Investor and Media Contact

Frédéric Legros 

Amy Conrad

Chairman and CEO

Juniper Point

[email protected]

[email protected]

+33679495790

+1 858-366-3243

SOURCE ARTHEx Biotech

