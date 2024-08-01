ARTHEx Biotech Announces Participation in Barclays Biotech: 1x1 Private Company Symposium

Aug 01, 2024, 16:05 ET
VALENCIA, Spain, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs, announced today the participation of its Chairman & CEO, Frédéric Legros, in the Barclays Biotech: 1x1 Private Company Symposium on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
This event is being held in a virtual format during which the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.
About ARTHEx Biotech
ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is being evaluated for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I-IIa ArthemiR™ trial. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.
