ARTHEx Biotech to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs, announced today that it will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, taking place October 17-18, 2023. Company management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with potential investors during the conference.

ARTHEx's lead program, ATX-01, is advancing into clinical development for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare progressive neuromuscular disease.

About ARTHEx Biotech

ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is advancing into clinical development for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare progressive neuromuscular disease. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters is in Valencia, Spain.

For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact

Frédéric Legros

Executive Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

+33679495790

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

+1 858-366-3243

SOURCE ARTHEx Biotech