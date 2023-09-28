ARTHEx Biotech to Present at Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs, announced today that it will present at Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Frédéric Legros, Chairman and CEO, will deliver a presentation on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:30am ET. Dr. Legros will also participate in one-on-one meetings with potential investors during the conference.

About ARTHEx Biotech

ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of microRNAs. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is advancing into clinical development for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare progressive muscle wasting disease. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters is in Valencia, Spain.

