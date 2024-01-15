Arthrex Launches Online Hub for Minimally Invasive Surgical Treatment Options With Nano Arthroscopy

The Nano Experience educates, connects patients suffering from various orthopedic conditions with surgeons trained in revolutionary procedures

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology and surgical skills education, has launched a new patient-focused resource, TheNanoExperience.com, highlighting the science and benefits of Nano arthroscopy, a modern, least-invasive orthopedic procedure that may allow for a quick return to activity and less pain.1,2

Nano arthroscopy enables surgeons to see and target specific areas that need treatment, minimizing impact on surrounding healthy tissue.
TheNanoExperience.com highlights the science and benefits of Nano arthroscopy, a modern, least-invasive orthopedic procedure that may allow for a quick return to activity.* *Colasanti CA, et al. Arthroscopy. 2022;38(4):1302-a
Using a tiny, high-quality camera at the tip of a needle-like device along with other miniature arthroscopic instruments, surgeons can diagnose and treat orthopedic injuries across a wide variety of joint spaces, particularly in smaller joints like the wrist, ankle and elbow, as well as use Nano arthroscopy for injured or arthritic knees and shoulders. Nano arthroscopy procedures performed using the NanoNeedle Scope may also allow for diagnosis and treatment under local anesthesia, providing patients an opportunity to engage with their doctor during the process and potentially negate the need for MRI.3

"Nano arthroscopy is transforming the way we approach diagnostic and least-invasive surgical treatments," said Arthrex President and Founder Reinhold Schmieding. "Our latest educational tool, TheNanoExperience.com provides patients with the resources to learn more about this innovative technology and make informed choices about less-invasive treatments than traditional open or arthroscopic methods."

To help patients quickly and easily connect with doctors in their area who offer Nano arthroscopy, TheNanoExperience.com offers an interactive Find a Doctor tool. An FAQs page provides patients more information about potential applications and what to expect from their Nano procedure.

Most Nano procedures can be performed outside a traditional operating room; instead, patients can often be treated at their surgeon's office or ambulatory surgery center. Patients and doctors may also discuss anesthesia options to determine the level that best fits a particular procedure and the patient's comfort level, from local anesthesia (which allows the patient to stay awake during treatment) to twilight anesthesia (mild sedation).

Nano arthroscopy enables surgeons to see and target specific areas that need treatment, minimizing impact on surrounding healthy tissue. This minimally invasive approach also means a smaller scar, less risk of infection and the potential for less pain,2 reducing the need for prescriptive pain medications.4

"With Nano arthroscopy, your doctor may be able to discuss what they are seeing with you in the moment, rather than having to wait for test results," said Senior Director of Product Management, Imaging and Integration Eric Butler. "We've highlighted these advantages and many more—all based on extensive orthopedic research and patient testimonials—on TheNanoExperience.com, which serves as a powerful educational tool for patients before choosing their Nano Arthroscopy Experience."

About Arthrex

Arthrex, headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, scientific research, manufacturing and medical education. For more than 40 years, Arthrex has pioneered the field of arthroscopy and sports medicine. Today, they develop more than 1,000 new products and related procedures annually to advance minimally invasive orthopedic surgery and orthobiologics worldwide. For more information, visit www.arthrex.com.

References

  1. Colasanti CA, Mercer NP, Garcia JV, Kerkhoffs GMMJ, Kennedy JG. In-office needle arthroscopy for the treatment of anterior ankle impingement yields high patient satisfaction with high rates of return to work and sport. Arthroscopy. 2022;38(4):1302-a
  2. Schaver AL, Lash JG, MacAskill ML, et al. Partial meniscectomy using needle arthroscopy associated with significantly less pain and improved patient reported outcomes at two weeks after surgery: a comparison to standard knee arthroscopy.
    J Orthop. 2023;41:63-66. doi:10.1016/j.jor.2023.06.00
  3. Gill TJ, Safran M, Mandelbaum B, Huber B, Gambardella R, Xerogeanes J. A prospective, blinded, multicenter clinical trial to compare the efficacy, accuracy, and safety of in-office diagnostic arthroscopy with magnetic resonance imaging and surgical diagnostic arthroscopy. Arthroscopy. 2018;34(8):2429-2435. doi:10.1016/j.arthro.2018.03.010
  4. Bradsell H, Lencioni A, Shinsako K, Frank RM. In-office diagnostic needle arthroscopy using the NanoScope™ arthroscopy systemArthrosc Tech. 2022;11(11):e1923-e1927. doi:10.1016/j.eats.2022.07.006

