Arthrex Wins Both Gold and Silver Medals at 2024 Edison Awards

"This award is validation for the effort of the Extremities and Trauma Soft Tissue team in their drive to win the Achilles midsubstance tear market," said Arthrex Senior Director - Product Management Pete Denove. "This product, along with our other innovations, will prove to be a true benefit to patients and surgeons."

The SutureLoc™ implant, the first knotless, all-suture retensionable anchor designed specifically for arthroscopic meniscal root repair, took home the Silver award in the Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Solutions category.

"The team is really pleased to be recognized with such a prestigious award to acknowledge this important, innovative product specifically designed to preserve the meniscus," said Product Manager Julia Cuny. "It's a complicated anchor to produce and it provides an entirely new mechanism that we developed just for this implant. It was truly a team effort with over 20 teams contributing to the development."

The Edison Awards honor businesses, executives and inventors who have created innovative products and services that not only solve problems, but also seize an opportunity to create a new market. The awards are named after Southwest Florida winter resident Thomas Edison, who died in 1931.

In 2021, President and Founder Reinhold Schmieding won the Edison Achievement Award for his accomplishments, including leading the product development and marketing of Arthrex's products and related surgical techniques. Reinhold personally holds more than 100 patents and has led the issuance of over 1,800 patents and patents pending for Arthrex. Previous winners of the Edison Achievement Award include Elon Musk and Steve Jobs.

That same year, Arthrex also won three gold awards for OrthoPedia, the InternalBrace™ 2.0 ligament augmentation repair system and for Nano arthroscopy.

In 2022, Arthrex was honored with a bronze award for its MIS (Minimally Invasive Surgery) Bunionectomy procedure.

The 2024 Edison Awards were presented on Thursday, April 18 at the Luminary Hotel and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Arthrex

Arthrex, headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global medical device company and leader in multispecialty minimally invasive surgical technology innovation, scientific research, manufacturing and medical education. We have pioneered the field of arthroscopy and sports medicine and develop more than 1,000 new products and related procedures annually to advance minimally invasive orthopedics, trauma, spine, cardiothoracic, orthobiologics and arthroplasty innovation worldwide. Arthrex also specialize in the latest 4K multispecialty surgical visualization and OR integration technology solutions. For more information, visit arthrex.com.

