Arthritis and Rheumatology Expert Joins NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn

Homsi, who is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology, will oversee a growing practice in Brooklyn as part of NYU Langone Health's Division of Rheumatology , one of the top rheumatology programs in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

In collaboration with physicians and researchers at NYU Langone Health's Center for Arthritis and Autoimmunity, Homsi will help patients manage a variety of rheumatologic conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, antiphospholipid syndrome, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, vasculitis, Behcet's syndrome, and others.

Jill P. Buyon, MD, division director of rheumatology at NYU Langone Health and the Sir Deryck and Lady Va Maughan Professor of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, expressed excitement for the recent appointment. "Dr. Homsi will extend the division's research vision with the incorporation of additional patients into clinical trials and registries," she says.

"Dr. Homsi brings a new level of expertise to the clinical team at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn," says Joseph M. Weisstuch, MD, chief medical officer at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. "Now patients who experience symptoms from a variety of arthritic or autoimmune conditions can be seen by a leading expert in the field and receive support from one of the best rheumatology teams in the nation."

Arthritis is most prevalent in older adults, and New York City's senior population has grown at more than double the national rate, according to a report issued by the New York City Comptroller's Office. Additionally, in New York, nearly a third of adults between 45 and 64 have arthritis. Though there are a number of factors that may cause arthritis, a lack of physical activity is a contributor.

"Studies show that increased physical activity can actually reduce pain and improve quality of life for adults with arthritis," says Homsi, who helps connect his patients with programs and services that help manage the condition. "There is a lot we can do clinically, but we also encourage and promote comprehensive self-management plans."

Homsi, who is fluent in English and Arabic, received his medical degree from the University of Aleppo in Aleppo, Syria. He completed a rheumatology fellowship at Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., and finished his internal medicine residency at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine in Pittsfield, Ma. Homsi also holds a master's degree in public health from Northeastern University in Boston.

Homsi sees patients at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn and NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge. To schedule an appointment, call 929-455-2000, or visit nyulangone.org.

