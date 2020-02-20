Arthritis Company Seeking Locations for its Disabled Veterans Assistance Program

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synflex America, Inc. has announced the launch of a program to benefit disabled veterans. It's a program that has special meaning for the company owner who has military disabilities himself.

In a recent interview, J. R. Rogers, the president of Synflex had this to say: "The donation program is funded strictly by Synflex. That means the merchants who are involved are simply lending their support by providing a location for our pain relief product to be sold. And, their profits belong to them."

When you want pain relief you want it now. Sometimes, your joints or muscles ache late at night and you need to end it immediately. Synflex® Power Plus is the answer for relief that can last 1-2 hours or more. You get the best pain relief available with our roll-on product. Our easy-to-use roll on gets pain under control quickly with a combination of glucosamine and MSM. It penetrates your skin quickly to deliver fast, effective and immediate pain relief. The topical use of Glucosamine has been clinically proven and found to be effective. In a study done in 2003, 63 individuals were clinically studied to assess the effectiveness of topically-applied glucosamine. The study group was divided into two groups. One group was given a placebo and the other, a Glucosamine topical product. The results were assessed after four weeks. For those using the topical Glucosamine product all had a significant decrease in pain.

Synflex has sold over 1 million bottles of their liquid joint care products since they began operations in the year 2000. That is an amazing number by any standards and it speaks to the high quality of their products. For the veterans' program, the company is leading with Synflex Power Plus. This is a roll-on pain reliever that is used to knock out both joint and muscle pain. It has been a highly-successful companion product to the company's liquid formulas. It is a perfect fit for this program since it is small enough to carry on your person.

Mr. Rogers added these comments: "Our success is a result of two factors. First, nearly everyone has joint and muscle pain. And, we make very powerful products that address those issues. Opening a program that will directly benefit disabled veterans is important to me personally. This particular group of disabled veterans has some of the most serious disabilities and these American heroes deserve all the support we can give them."

The program involves placing small displays with twelve tubes of Power Plus at a location. If it is a store, a facility or even an office using the display, it sells product quickly. And, there is a constant stream of repeat buyers. For internet companies, the display is not needed of course. It can be an item sold from a website or it can be an "add-on" product at checkout.

The obvious locations are those that deal directly with arthritis or joint pain. Health clubs, tennis clubs, bicycle shops, spas, chiropractic offices, massage therapy, etc. The company has also had great success in beauty salons and barber shops. In brief, you can sell these amazing pain relievers just about anywhere. Of course, since everyone has pain problems, the product sells in just about any kind of location.

The company said that if a merchant just wants to try this for a month or so they are happy to oblige. So, no long-term commitment. In nearly every case where this happens, the location stays on board. They see how happy their clients are with the product and they are ringing up regular sales.

Mr. Rogers wanted to add this comment: "We have merchants who have been with us since we began doing business twenty years ago. That tells us what to expect with this program. So, this is not new territory for us."

To get involved in the program, merchants should email the company at: vethelp@synflexamerica.com . They will get back to you as quickly as possible with full details. Their primary website can be reached by going to www.pain123.com . The company's phone number is 941-778-2155 or 1-800-796-0142.

