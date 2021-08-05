Arthritis Foundation - Georgia to Hold its Annual Crystal Ball at The St. Regis Atlanta on Oct. 16th

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 54 million Americans, including 300,000 children, have arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation – Georgia is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the Crystal Ball, the most successful fundraising event of the year for the Arthritis Foundation. This year's event will be held in person at The St. Regis Atlanta on Oct. 16th as well as host an online silent auction, so that all can take part in a night of making a difference for children and adults living with arthritis.

Arthritis Foundation - Georgia Crystal Ball Chairs (from left to right: Meredith Boyd, Matt Boyd, Taylor Courtnay, Stacy Courtnay). 40th Anniversary celebration is set for Oct. 16, 2021 at The St. Regis Atlanta. Photo by: Matt Boyd Photography For more information and tickets visit: www.arthritis.org/crystalballatlanta

The 40th Anniversary Crystal Ball is being chaired by Taylor and Stacy Courtnay and Matt and Meredith Boyd. Tony Brewer, Atlanta's premier event planning and design firm, will create an elegant evening with a reception, formal dinner, auction, live music, and dancing. This year's theme is "Under the Sea."

"The Crystal Ball provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our 40th Anniversary with our many patrons and volunteers, highlighting the history of the organization and honoring some very deserving people," Arthritis Foundation President & CEO, Ann Palmer, said. "In light of the pandemic, the show must go on, and we have an excellent program planned. One of the highlights will be our powerful keynote speaker, Joy Ross, that will inspire us all through her journey with uveitis who lost her eye sight, but not her ability to inspire."

"Under the Sea" will shed light on how inflammatory arthritis can attack the entire body, regardless of age, race, or gender. It can attack children as they take their first steps, and men and women in the prime of their lives and from every walk of life. Arthritis not only affects joints -- it can attack your heart, lungs, skin, and eyes, among other vital organs. In fact, most children who are afflicted with juvenile arthritis have uveitis – eye inflammation that can lead to blindness.

For more information and tickets, visit www.arthritis.org/crystalballatlanta Contact Stuart Winborne at [email protected] or 404-849-1109.





